Swab samples of 29 UK returnees sent for testing

Nashik: After a youth who arrived in Nashik from UK has tested positive, Nashik Municipal Corporation has received the list of 90 out of 121 people who returned from UK in Nashik district. Of these, 36 have been tracked, while the swab samples of 29 have been sent for investigation for genetic sequencing to find whether it is a new strain of virus that has infected them.

.The district administration has received a list of 121 people returning from UK. This includes 90 people from the NMC limit. About 36 people have been tracked in the municipal area and swab samples of 29 have been sent for test. Their reports are expected to be received today. Meanwhile, after a youth who came from Scotland on December 13 has tested positive, he and his mother are undergoing treatment in a private hospital. The administration is collecting information about those who came in contact with him. They will be also be examined and tested.

NMC to conduct a special survey

Nashik Municipal Corporation will conduct a special survey on the background of a genetic mutation in the Coronavirus. NMC health officer Dr Bapusaheb Nagargoje has appealed to those citizens who have come to India from England after November, 25th to contact the health department of NMC.

There are instructions to conduct RT-PCR test of those passengers who come to India, excluding those who have been in India for more than 28 days. NMC has made a planning according to this.