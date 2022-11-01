Suspend investigating officer immediately: Badgujar

Nashik

A delegation led by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) city Chief Sudhakar Badgujar submitted a memorandum to Commissioner of Police Jayant Naiknavare demanding the suspension of Assistant Police Inspector Dyaneshwar Mohite in the case of an alleged attack on Shiv Sena office bearer Balasaheb Kokane.

Kokane was attacked near the Red Cross signal with the intention of killing him. He was seriously injured in it.

His statement was also recorded on 18 July 2022 while he was being treated at Siddhivinayak Hospital. It has been alleged in this statement that although a case was duly registered at Bhadrakali police station, investigating officer Mohite did not show any promptness in arresting the accused.

According to the CDR report, even the accomplices of the criminals have not been made co-accused. , it has been alleged in the statement that the police did not take action against them as per the CDR report only because they belonged to the Shinde faction.

The investigating officer did not do so when it was necessary to take government Panch (judge) while making panchnama according to the orders of the Supreme and High Courts.

But on July 30 and August 1 Jeevan Dighole, who is the brother of the accused Sagar Dighole, was appointed as Panch. Also, the second Panch Aspak Rangrej also has a good relationship with the accused.

“If there is no immediate decision regarding the immediate suspension of the investigating officer Mohite, we will have to appeal to the Director General of Police and also file a contempt petition in the court against the police officer Mohite,” the statement has warned at the end.

In the delegation, former municipal group leader Vilas Shinde, Balasaheb Kokane, Yogesh Beldar, Subhash Gaidhani, former chief Mahesh Badve, Sachin Marathe, deputy chief Nana Patil, city organiser Virender Tile were present.