Suspect husband get 7 days custody

NASHIK: The suspect of Nashik Municipal Corporation’s Dr Suvarna Waje murder case, her husband Sandeep Waje, was produced in Igatpuri court on Friday. The court remanded him in police custody for seven days. The next hearing will be held on February 11. Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil held a press conference on Thursday.

The name of Dr Waje’s suspected killer was mentioned. A very pre-planned plot was made by Dr Waje’s husband Sandeep. The suspect Sandeep Waje had murdered her a day before Republic Day (January 25) and put Dr Waje’s body in her car and set her car on fire to destroy the evidence.

Her husband Sandeep Waje was arrested after a detailed investigation and DNA report. In order to gather more information and more evidence on how the crime took place, the police requested the court for 14 days police custody. However, the court rejected the request and remanded him in police custody for seven days. Jaydev Rikhe acted as the public prosecutor.