Sushant Singh Case : Rhea at NCB Office

<p><strong>MUMBAI :</strong></p><p>The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday took Rhea Chakraborty to its' office as she was summoned Saturday night to appear before the agency.</p>.<p>According to sources, Chakraborty will be confronted with her brother Showik and Sushant's Manager Samual Miranda, who were arrested late Friday night and charged under multiple sections of the anti-narcotics law.<br><br>While seeking the remand of the accused, the NCB had told the court that Showik, who has "given so many names with whom he was dealing in drugs," will now be confronted with his sister Rhea.<br></p>