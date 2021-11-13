Suryoday Marathi Sahitya Sammelan on Nov 28

NASHIK: On behalf of Nashik branch of Suryoday Sarvasamaveshak Mandal, a one-day state level 18th Suryoday Marathi Sahitya Sammelan has been organized in Nashik on Sunday, 28th November. The Sammelan has been planned at Dhanlaxmi Bal Vidyamandir and Primary Secondary School, Pathardi Phata, Nashik.

The convention mandap will be named after Kishore Pathak Sabhagrih, besides Vamanrao Kardak dais, Vilas Pagar Nagar and Rahul Patil entrance. Earlier the inauguration was held in the presence of senior journalist Chandulal Shah.

All India Marathi Publishers’ Association treasurer Subhash Sabnis, Manavdhan school’s Dr. Prakash Kolhe, Jyoti Kolhe, Nashik branch City President Savliram Tidme, Board President Satish Jain, along with students and teachers were present. The programme was moderated by Surekha Borhade. Kiran Sonar proposed a vote of thanks.