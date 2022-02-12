Survey soon for ropeway at Kalasubai

NASHIK: A survey will be soon conducted for ropeway to reach Kalsubai, the highest peak in the state of Maharashtra. Minister of State Aditi Tatkare has instructed to prepare a preliminary survey report on this ropeway. The highest peak in the state is Kalsubai Peak at an altitude of 1,646 meters in the Sahyadri mountain range on the border of Nagar and Nashik districts.

There several ways to reach the summit from Akole and Igatpuri talukas. However, the main road to reach the summit is from Bari village in Akole taluka and Ambewadi in Igatpuri taluka. This is a popular peak for trekkers and large number of tourists who come here every year. There is a temple of Goddess Kalsubai on the peak and this goddess is the deity of many devotees in state.

During the nine days of Navratri, a large number of devotees visit the peak. The Bhandardara Dam is located near Kalsubai and thousands of tourists visit here to stay connected with nature. Tourist attractions like Sandan Dari, Ghatghar, Ratangad are also in this area. For the convenience of tourists, there has been a demand for a ropeway to reach Kalsubai peak for many days.

A meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of Minister of State Aditi Tatkare in Mumbai on Tuesday. Akola MLA Dr Kiran Lahamte, Managing Director, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation, Jayshree Bhoj, Dhananjay Savalkar, Joint Director, Tourism were present in the meeting.

Minister Tatkare instructed the concerned officials to report the preliminary survey for the construction of ropeway for the tourists coming to Bhandardara to reach Kalsubai peak. Instructions were given to submit a report with detailed information about the number of tourists coming here and the possible increase in the number of tourists due to the ropeway in the future.