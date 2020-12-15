Survey of transformers to be undertaken

<p><strong>NASHIK: </strong>The Ministry of Energy has instructed Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) to undertake a survey to find out the reasons behind the failure of transformers. The instructions have been issued to conduct the survey in view of the increasing failures of transformers due to unauthorise use of electricity for agriculture pumps. </p>.<p>Farmers suffered huge losses due to heavy rains and floods. However, farmers are worried about the irregular supply of electricity as transformers are failing. Immediate measures have been taken to address this. The Ministry has directed the concerned departments to ensure an adequate supply of electricity for irrigation, to prevent failure of transformers using various measures, to keep adequate stock of transformers, oil, and other materials, and will supply them as per requirement. </p><p>At the same time, a special control room will be set up at the regional office level to table information about the percentage of daily transformer failure, repaired or replaced transformer, supply of oil, etc. to the Ministry of Energy, Principal Secretary of Energy Department and MSEDCL headquarters every week.</p>