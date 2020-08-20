Swachh Survekshan 2020 : Nashik ranks second in Maharashtra

NASHIK :

Nashik has ranked second cleanest city in Maharashtra and 11th in country as per results of the fifth edition of the nationwide annual cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan 2020. Nashik had emerged 16th last year.

The announcement was made by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday at the Swachh Mahotsav being organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoUHA).

Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has been ranked the cleanest city for the fourth consecutive year under the Swachh Survekshan 2020, while Surat in Gujarat and Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra were ranked second and third, respectively. Navi Mumbai had ranked seventh last year.

As Nashik had emerged 16th last year, Mayor Satish Kulkarni and Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game took special efforts to bring Nashik into list of first top 10 cleanest cities. Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) cleaned dividers, roads and public lavatories in city. As there was low response by Nashikites, awareness on large scale had been created this time to increase citizens’ participation. Nashik bagged single star in the star ranking announced by central government in February last.

The announcement of this year’s results was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ministry of housing and urban affairs said.

The Swachh Survekshan 2020 was completed in 28 days. It saw registration of 1.7 crore citizens on Swachhata App, over 11 crore impressions on social media, more than 5.5 lakh sanitary workers linked to social welfare schemes and over 84,000 informal waste-pickers integrated into the mainstream.

Every year, cities and towns across India are awarded with the title of ‘Swachh Cities’ based on their cleanliness and sanitation drives as a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan that was launched in 2014.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, which is the nodal agency for the Swachh Bharat Mission, conducted its first survey Swachh Survekshan-2016 survey to rank 73 cities (Urban Local Bodies), in January 2016, under the ambit of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban).

In order to expand the coverage of cities, the ministry conducted its second survey Swachh Survekshan-2017 in January-February 2017, to rank 434 cities. In Swachh Survekshan 2018, the scale of survey and intensity of participation increased with 4,203 cities. For the 2019 Swachh Survekshan, the ministry covered 4,237 cities.