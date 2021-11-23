Surekha Gaidhani elected as secretary

NASHIK: Sukhekha Madhavrao Gaidhani, Palse village’s Sarpanch, was elected as the Akhil Bharatiya Sarpanch Parishad’s general secretary for Nashik Taluka. Navnath Gaidhani as the working president, while Jakhori’s Rahul Dhatrak was elected as the executive member.

District President Tanaji Gaikar stated that to strengthen the Parishad, the members need to work with utmost dedication and hard work. MP Hemant Godse, MLA Saroi Ahire, and former MLA Yogesh Gholap handed over the appointment letter to the newly elected members.

Shiv Sena Taluka chief Prakash Mhaske, Former Panchayat Samiti Chairman Anil Dhikale, Dattu Dhage, Dilip Gaidhani, and other members were present at the ceremony.