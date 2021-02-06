Deshdoot Times

Surat-Chennai highway to pass through six talukas of the district

995 hectares of land to be acquired
Surat-Chennai highway to pass through six talukas of the district
Representational Image
Geetika Sachdev
Nashik
peth
surgana
niphad
dindori
sinnar
Surat-Chennai highway
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com