Surat-Chennai highway to pass through six talukas of the district

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: After the Samrudhi corridor, the Surat-Chennai greenfield highway will also pass through the Nashik district. For the highway, the land of 69 villages in six talukas of the district will get acquired. This is a very ambitious project of the Central government. The Union Road Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had announced the Surat-Chennai highway. </p>.<p>This highway will pass through three districts of Maharashtra, namely Nashik, Ahmednagar, and Solapur. He met Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and suggested speeding up the work of the highway. As this greenfield highway will pass through the Nashik district, District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal held a meeting of the land acquisition department on Friday and informed the officials about it. </p><p>This highway will pass through Surgana, Peth, Dindori, Nashik, Niphad, and Sinnar talukas of the district. Bhujbal said that efforts are being made to provide maximum compensation to the farmers who will give their land. The total cost of this highway will be Rs 70,000 to 75,000 crore. There is a deadline to complete the highway in the next three years. Due to this highway, the journey from Surat to Nashik will get completed in just two hours.</p><p><strong>The highway will pass through these talukas</strong></p><ul><li><p><strong>Surgana</strong>: Bendwal, Bahuda, Dudhwal, Gahale, Rakshasabhuvan, Haste, Jhule, Kahandolsa, Kotamba, Mardad, Pimpalchod, Sambarkhal</p></li><li><p><strong>Dindori</strong>: Tetmala, Radtondi, Kawadasar, Chilharpada, Mahaje, Chachadgaon, Umrale, Jambutek, Nalegaon, Indore, Rashegaon, Nanashi, Pimpalner, Ramshej, Ambe Dindori, Dhakambe, Shivnai, Warwandi, Gandole, Golshi, Jalipada, Ambegaon, Bahur </p></li><li><p><strong>Peth</strong>: Pahuchibari, Virmal, Kalambari, Wadbari, Harangaon </p></li><li><p><strong>Nashik</strong>: Adgaon, Odha, Vinchur Gawli, Lakhalgaon, niphad: Chehdi Khurd, Chatori Varhe, Lalpadi, Ramnagar, Darnasangvi, Savli, Talwade, Pimpalgaon Nipani</p></li><li><p><strong>Sinnar</strong>: Deshwandi, Patpimpri, Nimgaon Devpur, Baragaon Pimpri, Gulvanch, Devpur, Khopadi Budruk, Dharangaon, Phardapur, Pangri Budruk, Bhokani, Pangri Khurd, Phulenagar, Kahandalwadi, Ghotewadi, Wavi</p></li></ul>