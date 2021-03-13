Supply of 1.53 lakh vaccines to district

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The central government has so far supplied a total of 1.53 lakh vaccines to the district. The district will get additional 49,000 vaccines in the next two days, the health agency has clarified. So far, 76,616 citizens have been vaccinated in government and private hospitals. The vaccination drive was started in the district on January 16. Currently, the third phase of the vaccination is underway. </p>.<p>In the first phase, the Covishield vaccine was given to health workers, while the vaccine was given to front-line workers in the second phase. In the third phase, the vaccine is being administered to senior citizens and those citizens with comorbidities over 45 years. It is mandatory to take two doses of the vaccine.</p><p> It is necessary to take the second dose after 28 days of the first vaccine. Health agencies have claimed that immunity against Covid is developed after 14 days after taking the second dose. The district received 43,000 vaccines in the first phase, while 35,000 vaccines were got in the second phase and 75,000 vaccines were available in the third phase.</p><p> A total of 76,616 citizens took the vaccine in the district till Thursday (March 11). Among them, 30,000 are over 60 years of age, while 6,517 citizens are over the age of 45 years. Out of them, 15,429 citizens took the second dose of the vaccine. The vaccine is being administered from 38 government and 40 private centres.</p><p><strong>15,429 citizens take the second dose</strong> </p><p>The distribution of Covid vaccine is going on war-footing in the district. A total of 15,429 citizens took the second dose of the vaccine in the last two months. Immunity has been developed among some citizens.</p><p>The private hospital gets available the vaccine from nearby primary health centre as per their demand. After the concerned hospital pays the amount into a government account, they get the vaccine after showing the receipt of payment to the officials who are in charge of the concerned centre. Sources have made it clear that so far private hospitals have made a demand for on an average 10000-15,000 vaccines. A large private hospital had sought 75,000 vaccines, however, the government has reportedly shown its inability to make them available.</p>