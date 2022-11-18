Super 50 results on Monday

Nashik
The administration said that the results of the eligibility test conducted on Sunday to provide free education for two years to 50 students of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of the eleventh-class Science stream from the district will be announced on Monday (November 21).
They will get this residential education for two years, and expert professors from reputed institutes like IITs will guide them from time to time.
This will lead to the intellectual development of these students. Also, they will get guidance to reach reputed institutes like IITs. Selected students will get free tuition for the qualifying exams CET, and JEE along with the regular curriculum in residential mode.
Super 50 is an ambitious project of Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal. 2170 (67 per cent) students appeared in the test which was conducted at 15 taluka centres in the district. Out of this, based on merit, 25 students from the SC and 25 students from the ST communities will be selected.
These students will be given free education from the funds of the District Planning Committee (DPC).
The secondary education department conducted the eligibility test for this in the entire district.