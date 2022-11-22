Super 50 result declared

Nashik
The result to select Super 50 students of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of the eleventh-class Science stream from the district, has been declared on the official website of Zilla Parishad yesterday.
The Super 50 will be selected after verifying the eligible students’ documents, informed by Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal.
The eligible Super 50 students will get this residential education for two years, and expert professors from reputed institutes like IITs will guide them from time to time. This will lead to the intellectual development of these students. Also, they will get guidance to reach reputed institutes like IITs. Selected students will get free tuition for the qualifying exams CET, and JEE along with the regular curriculum in residential mode.
Super 50 is an ambitious project of Zilla Parishad. 2182(67%) students appeared in the test which was conducted at 15 taluka centres in the district. Out of this, based on merit, 25 students from the SC and 25 students from the ST communities have been selected.
These students will be given free education from the funds of the District Planning Committee (DPC). The secondary education department had conducted the eligibility test for this in the entire district. To check the result, the link is https://zpnashik.maharashtra.gov.in/.