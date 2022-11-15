Super 50: Over 2000 students appear for exam

Nashik
As many as 2170 (67%) science stream students appeared for the test conducted at 15 taluka centres of the district under the ‘Super 50’ initiative meant for the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes students from rural areas of the district. "The Super 50 initiative has been taken up for 11th science students belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes students from the rural area," stated ZP officiails.
For this purpose, a test examination was conducted at 15 taluka centres of the district on Saturday. 67 per cent of the students appeared. Till Friday, 2988 students had applied while 241 students were added to the list on Saturday. As a result, a total of 3229 students registered for the exam, However, out of them only 2170 students appeared and 1059 students remained absent.
In this initiative, 50 students will be selected through an examination for CET and JEE qualifying examinations along with regular courses for the students admitted in aided, partially aided junior colleges, higher secondary schools, and ashram schools in the year 2022-23 from SC/ST category. The selected students will be provided training and guidance.
The secondary education department of the Zilla Parishad will conduct the qualifying examination for this from the entire district. Among these, 50 students will be selected under the ‘Super 50’ initiative. The students had registered online to appear for the preliminary examination.