Sundar Narayan temple: Corona hits restoration work badly
Deshdoot Times

Sundar Narayan temple: Corona hits restoration work badly

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

The renovation of Shri Sundar Narayan Temple, which is famous for Harihar ceremony, has been hit due to Corona crisis.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com