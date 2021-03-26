Summer season makes people nostalgic

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Summer season is surely everybody’s favourite season as children visit their maternal families, play sports, join summer classes, and even eat golas with their friends. March month is everybody’s favourite as children wait for their exams to get over and have a blast for continuous two months. However, this the second consecutive summer season people are spending at home due to the pandemic. Even though the restrictions have eased, a lot of people are thinking rationally and avoiding travelling. While married women are missing their moms, children are missing the lemon soda time with their friends.</p>.<p>“This the second year of not being able to meet my Nani and other relatives. I visit there every year, and I get lots of attention and love. Due to the virus, I can greet them only virtually. I usually join dance classes and summer camp in April, but for the past two years, I haven’t learned anything because I am at home. Even though I play some sports in the evening, but that’s just with my colony kids. All of us have been strictly warned not to step out of the colony.” - Sania Dalwani, 12-year-old </p><p>“Since 201, I have been staying in a hostel. Every summer, we used to put ice inside our clothes and sleep with fans at full speed. During vacations, we used to bid farewell and decide on a common date to return. In the afternoon time, I miss my gang and our ice hack.” - Minal Vagare, Bhagur</p><p> “I visited my mom recently in winters because I had some work. However, the fun and joy weren’t the same as it wasn’t summer season yet. I just stayed for three days and rushed back home due to the pandemic. Every summer season, our whole family used to reunite in the second week of April. My sister and I used to visit at the same time. The whole family used to sit at one place and eat falooda and mango ice cream. Even the ice cream doesn’t taste the same this season.” - Neetu Mahajan, Teacher</p>