Summer and Health

NASHIK: Summer is almost here, with mercury levels really high and time for servicing air conditioners and preparing to save ourselves from this scorching heat! It is enjoyable only if you can manage to bear the heat, which is possible only by keeping yourself cool!! One can follow some do’s and don’ts like the kind of clothes to be worn, food and drinks to be consumed, which time of the day is safe to go out, etc, to enjoy this season.

Clothing

Time for winter clothes to be packed and light cotton clothes to be out.

Shades of the clothes should be light, avoid dark colours, especially black as they absorb a lot of heat.

Wear cap, scarves, full sleeves cotton clothes to avoid direct exposure to sun, or carry an umbrella while going out.

Avoid going out in the afternoons when the sun is at its peak. If necessary, go well protected, carry a water bottle and napkin. In case you are having heat symptoms, you can wet the napkin and rub it on your face, hands, feet, and can put the wet napkin on the head also.

Food and Beverages

During summer, especially in Asian countries, our whole bodily system slows down. We don’t feel much hungry; our energies are down. So it's important the food we eat gives us necessary nutrients and keep our energy high. Special attention to be given to hydration as it's needed the most.

Eat lots of fruits and vegetables which have high water content like watermelon, musk melon, strawberries, mangoes, oranges, papaya, pineapples, sugarcanes cubicles (can be chewed), cucumber, tomatoes, celery, carrots, onions, lettuce, spinach, bell peppers (Shimla Mirch), zucchini, lauki, tondli, torai/gilka and all green leafy vegetables.

Try eating them raw, whatever is possible.

These food are not just rich in water content and easily digestible, but are also rich in nutrients like vitamins A, B and C; minerals like potassium, zinc and magnesium that helps to prevent symptoms like sunstroke, cramps, fatigue, headaches etc.

Drink a lot of fluids like water, at least 2-3 lit/day, buttermilk, coconut water, kokum drinks (with less sugar), juices, buttermilk, skimmed milk, curd, homemade lemonades, Panna. One can add basil seeds (sabja seeds) to keep your body cool.

Avoid sugary drinks as they are known to increase bodily heat. Even milkshakes, soft drinks, ice tea, etc, with high sugars to be avoided.

You can create your drink by adding mint leaves, a slice of lemon, cucumber to your water to make it antioxidant.

Article by: Dr Shefali Agarwal, Consulting Homeopath, Dietician and Psychological Counsellor, Holistic Wellness Clinic

