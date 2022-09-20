Sugran weaving pendulous nests

NASHIK: The rainy season is the nesting season for birds. After the earth wears a green shawl, these birds enter the breeding season. Therefore, at present, there is a rush of Sugran (Baya weaver) birds to make nests on the trees growing on the banks of the wells of the farmers in rural areas. That is why the chirping of birds can be heard on the banks of the wells all day long.

A sparrow’s nest is very warm inside. The bed is made of soft cotton, silk thread and grass. Chicks grow happily in this nest. However, beneath this soft bed are some thorns.

As the young birds gain weight, they begin to prick. Eventually, unable to bear the sting of the thorns, the chicks struggle out of the nest and take to the skies. Humans need to take this way of making chicks self-reliant from birds.

During this season, the head of the male is yellow and the back is streaked with brown, the chest is yellow, and the rest of the body is pale. After 10 to 15 nests have been built, the male Sugran (Baya weaver) sits near the nest and hums beautiful songs. After inspecting each nest, the female chooses the nest. The female then completes the nest. Experts say that if the female does not like any of the nests, the male leaves the nest and the area and looks for another place.

The nesting season is from May to September. The male is the main nest weaver in the Sugran bird species. The nest is made of grass sticks, grass, cotton, leaves and sticks of other plants. So now a large number of nests are seen on the trees hanging over the water of many wells.

Nature of nest and routine

Females lay three to four white eggs at a time. The female has to do the work of warming the eggs and feeding the chicks. Such beauty is now seen in the woven nests of trees on the banks of wells in rural areas.

There is a way to get inside from under the nest. The nest is rounded at the top with a long tunnel that tapers at the bottom. A nest consists of two or more compartments. The round part of the nest is lined with a small amount of clay. It keeps the chicks warm.

Baya weaver

The baya weaver is a weaver bird found across the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia. Flocks of these birds are found in grasslands, cultivated areas, scrub and secondary growth and they are best known for their hanging retort shaped nests woven from leaves. These nest colonies are usually found on thorny trees or palm fronds and the nests are often built near water or hanging over water where predators cannot reach easily. They are widespread and common within their range but are prone to local, seasonal movements mainly in response to rain and food availability.