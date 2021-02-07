Suggest measures to reduce fuel prices: MP Raut to Fadnavis

Nashik : Taking a dig at leader of opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on his recent statement on fuel price hike, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday asked Fadnavis to suggest measures to reduce fuel prices as his government is at the Centre.

“At the Centre is the government led by BJP. If Fadnavis has any measures to reduce petrol prices, he should definitely suggest them. Meet the Chief Minister, hewill definitely take a decision in the interest of the people of Maharashtra,” responded MP Raut to Fadnavis’ statement.

MP Raut was speaking while addressing a press conference held in Nashik. He said the central government had not taken the farmers’ agitation seriously. The government should discuss with the farmers. If this is not done, farmers are likely to become more aggressive.

For the benefit of the farmers, the central government should take two steps back. MP Raut lamented that the central government was taking advantage of the majority in both houses of Parliament..

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis had said that the state government was raising petrol prices in Maharashtra. Replying to this question, MP Raut said that Fadnavis has a government at the Centre. Everyone knows why petrol prices have gone up. If Fadnavis has any plan to reduce petrol price hike, he should come up with it.

He also said that if the farmers’ agitation turned violent, the central government would be fully responsible for it.

MP Dr Shrikant Shinde, MP Hemant Godse, Bhausaheb Chaudhary, Vasant Gite, Datta Gaikwad, Vinayak Pande, Ajay Boraste, Vilas Shinde, Raju Lovete, Jayant Dinde, Ramesh Dhongade, Satyabhama Gadekar, Yogesh Gholap, Jagan Agale were present on the occasion.