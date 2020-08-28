Sugarcane workers demand to extend agreement

NASHIK :

In a statement by Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and Sugarcane Harvesting and Transport Workers' Union, they have demanded that the new agreement should be extended for three years by increasing the rates of sugarcane harvesting and transport workers by 4%.

The statement further said that the previous agreement ended in October 2015 on sugarcane harvesting and transport workers' wage commission hike and other facilities have ended. Therefore, a new reconciliation agreement needs to be made by increasing the rate of harvest before the start of the 2020-21 crushing season.

At the time of the previous contract, the term of this contract was changed from 3 to 5 years and one year was left to do so, which has caused huge losses to these workers.

Also, the Covid-19 epidemic has taken a heavy toll on these workers. The government has announced the establishment of a welfare corporation for these workers.

A reconciliation agreement should be reached soon considering the fact that these workers do not get any social benefits as their work has not started yet. Sugarcane harvesting rate should be fixed at Rs.400 per tonne and mukadam commission should be 25%.

The welfare corporation announced by the government for sugarcane harvesting and transport workers should be functional immediately. Before the start of the 2020-21 season, sugarcane and transport workers should be registered and given an identity card and a service book.

To raise funds for this corporation, a cess of 1 per cent of the price should be levied on sugar production in the state, demanded the organisations.

