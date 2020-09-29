Sugarcane crushing season of Kadwa sugar factory to start

<p>NASHIK : </p>.<p>This time central government has allowed the sugar factory to crush 2500 tonnes of sugarcane. The factory has a target to crush the sugarcane in that quantity.</p>.<div><blockquote>Registration of sugarcane has been made on large scale from Niphad, Kalwan and Nashik tehsil. The factory has recruited sufficient number sugarcane labourers. It is a huge task to complete the crushing season successfully in the wake of Corona crisis. However, administration will try to make the season a success following all directives and guidelines issued by the government.</blockquote><span class="attribution">Shriram Shete, chairman, Kadwa sugar factory</span></div>