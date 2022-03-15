Sufficient water stock in district dams

NASHIK: At present, the district dams hold 60% water stock, while Gangapur dam is also at 60% due to the good rainfall in the catchment and upstream dam areas last year.

The water storage in the Gangapur Dam Complex which consists of Kashyapi, Gautami Godavari and Alandi besides Gangapur is stood at 65% of its storage capacity. While in the district dams, the water level has recorded at 60% (39304 mcft) of its total storage capacity of 65664 mcft.

The Gangapur dam is a part of the four-dam complex that provides drinking water to Nashik city. The current water level is a big relief to mitigate drinking water needs of the city in the approaching summer season and use reserve water for irrigation and non irrigation.

Last year, the water stock in the Gangapur dam was at 52% and in the dam complex at 53 per cent. This means that compared to the corresponding period of the last year, there is 8% and 12% more water available respectively in the Gangapur dam and dam complex.

The current storage level of Gangapur dam is at satisfactory level. The statistics indicates that Nashik currently has good water storage, hence the fear of water shortage in the next two, three months may be averted.