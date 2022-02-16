Sufficient water stock for city

NASHIK: Seven large and 17 medium projects in the district have five per cent more water available than last year. However, Kelzar, Punad, Haranbari, Bhojapur, Bhavli, Darna, Mukne and Kadwa dams have less water storage than last year. Residents who depend on water from these dams will have to use water sparingly in future. Despite the cold season, the heat in the afternoon has begun to be felt.

Therefore, the intensity of summer is likely to be higher this year as well. As the summer heat increases, so does the demand for water. But if the available water supply and water demand do not match, water scarcity is felt. In the meantime, at present the district dams hold 72% water stock, while Gangapur dam is at 67% due to the good rainfall in the catchment and upstream dam areas last year.

The water storage in the Gangapur Dam Complex is stood at 73% of its storage capacity. While in the district dams, the water level has recorded at 72% (47258 mcft) of its total storage capacity of 65664 mcft. The Gangapur dam is a part of the four-dam complex — comprising Gangapur, Gautami-Godavari Kashyapi and Alandi reservoirs — that provides drinking water to the Nashik city.

The current water level is a big relief to mitigate drinking water needs of the city in the coming summer season and use reserve water for irrigation and non irrigation. The current storage level of Gangapur dam is at satisfactory level. The statistics indicates that Nashik currently has good water storage, hence the fear of water shortage in the city in the next four months may be averted in the coming hot season.

