Success Mantra: How to be successful?
Deshdoot Times

Success Mantra: How to be successful?

Nikhil Pardeshi
Nikhil Pardeshi

1. Make a commitment: Think of 1 thing you wish to do in life then: Set Goal – Visualize – Commitment – do your efforts – be successful.

2. Star really small: Don’t try to do too much overnight and become overwhelmed. Solution: You must begin with an exceptionally manageable task and work up from there.

3. Find a trigger: A trigger is an event that boost you before the action of a habit. Solution: Set a time table for forming a habit and follow it like a machine. The best triggers are events which are already in a time table.

4. Seek positive support: Motivation is important to develop a new habit and encouragement from other people is the most important motivator. Solution: Find a group of friends who will support you. Find powerful quotes or movie songs that fire you up and remind you why it’s worth it.

5. Build up gradually: Set out a schedule of how you will increase time spent practicing your habit in the coming weeks. Solution: Increase a little more each week gradually. The key is to climb the peak slowly not overnight. Consider your attitude and time commitments and then plan.

6. Reward yourself: When you have successfully devoted some time to your new habit, give yourself a reward. Solution: Think of some small attractive rewards. It might me something you only let yourself do after your habit. Example: Listen to your favorite band. Take a nap.

7. Write down your plans: Put down on paper your trigger, your reward, who’s supporting you, why you’re committed, your schedule for increase and anything else you believe is relevant to your success. Solution: Focus on specifics.

8. Give it 8 weeks: 6-8 weeks of sticking to your schedule will be sufficient for the habit to begin to feel natural in your daily routine. Solution: Habits don’t change overnight, real efforts and perseverance are necessary.

9. Don’t take yourself too seriously: Learn to laugh at yourself if you do a mistake. If you take risk you might even fail. Solution: Failure is the 1st stepping stone of success. No one is born prefect.

10. Enjoy every moment: Celebrate the awesome fact that you are doing something to change your life. Solution: “Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond measure,” said Marianne Williamson.

Nashik
success
successful
deshdoot
deshdoot times
maharashtra
Motivation
Success Mantra

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com