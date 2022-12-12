Subsidised public WiFi at fair price shops soon

Apart from the PDOs, a PDO Aggregator (PDOA) will also be created to bring together and regulate all PDOs in the district. An aggregator needs to be registered with the Maharashtra government. An ‘app provider’ (AP) will be selected and appointed by the local district administration to develop an app that citizens can use to find the nearest data centre or hotspot location. This app will also take registration of users who avail the public WiFi services.