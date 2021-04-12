Subordinate authority for Remdesivir control

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: The administration has appointed subordinate authority to control the supply and prevent black marketing of Remdesivir injections in the district. Madhuri Pawar, Assistant Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, has been appointed as the Subordinate Officer to control the supply of Remdesivir injections. Commissioner D M Bhamre has issued the order in this regard. </p>.<p>Coronavirus infection is on the rise in the region. As a result, the number of patients infected is increasing day by day. Patients are undergoing treatment at various Covid-19 hospitals in the district. In that connection, Madhuri Pawar has been appointed to curb the black marketing of Remdesivir. In the order, he said that the supply to Covid hospitals would be made directly through the wholesalers appointed for Remdesivir injections shortly. Individual supplies should be from one or two suppliers only. </p><p>The order states that while getting a daily report on the balance stock and demand from the hospital, if there is any irregularity after analyzing the report the flying squad needs to be instructed for action. In case of uncontrolled use, unauthorized stockpiling, and misuse of drugs in the Covid hospital in the district, the flying squad should be informed to take appropriate action immediately. </p><p>Certificates along with the sale of this drug by drug dealers affiliated to Covid-19 hospitals, also proof of patient’s Aadhaar Card or photo as well as documents fixed by the government from time to time such as swab test report, it should be ensured that the documents like doctor’s letter are verified. The registered pharmacist of the retail pharmaceutical establishment should mention the patient's name in bold letters on the bottle of Remdesivir injection while selling it. </p><p>The concerned hospital should save the bottle of Remdesivir injection. The hospital should make sure that the injection is used properly. The Department of Health should be notified if there is a discrepancy in the prescription issued by the hospital to the patients who are required to use Remdesivir injection, the order stated.</p>