Submit suspension proposal on Zankar: Govt

NASHIK: The government has ordered immediate inquiry into Dr Vaishali ZankarVeer, a secondary education officer who absconded in a Rs 8-lakh bribery case. Under Secretary of State SD Mane has issued orders in this regard to the State Commissioner of Education vide (Confidential / No: ACB-1421/155/3).

The order has mentioned that the image of the government has been tarnished by the actions of fugitive Education Officer Dr Zankar-Veer along with government driver Dnyaneshwar Suryakant Yeole and primary school teacher Pankaj Ramesh Dashpute. The order asked to submit their suspension proposal immediately.

The Bhadrakali police has registered a case against the trio under sections 07 (A) of the Prevention of Bribery Act, 1988. According to the complaint lodged by Arun Dadaji Pawar (age 46, resident of Bhaur, Tal. Deola), it has been mentioned in the complaint that Rs. 25,000 has been demanded from each sevak for Rs. nine lakh which was finally compromised for Rs eight lakh. Education Officer Dr Vaishali Zankar-Veer is still absconding and the court has ordered to keep the remaining two in custody.