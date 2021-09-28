Submit Smart City progress report in two days: Jadhav

NASHIK: Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav has instructed the Smart City authorities to submit its work progress report in next two days. “A review meeting will be held in the third week of every month to give more impetus to the work of Smart City,” he said. Pandemic has caused a great deal of disruption to the Smart City work. Now that the number of patients has come down, the government has given various exemptions and now the pace of work is expected to pick up.

For this, work schedule of 27 dug roads and expected 24 new roads in the city should be prepared. Despite spending crores of rupees, the work of the Smart City in the city is only 9 to 23 percent complete. So the citizens are blaming the people’s representatives. Smart City should complete the current work quickly and study thoroughly while taking new work. Such instructions were given to Smart City officers in a special meeting of the Municipal Commissioner and City Mayor.

Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Mayor Satish Kulkarni, Standing Committee Chairman Ganesh Gite, House Leader Kamlesh Bodke, Leader of Opposition Ajay Boraste, Congress group leader Shahu Khaire and senior corporator Gurmeet Bagga were present besides Smart City CEO Sumant More along with the company and corporation officials.