Subdued rainfall likely in the first half of August

NASHIK: Monsoon is expected to remain weak over Maharashtra during first half of August. Maharashtra witnessed good monsoon rains during the month of July. In Nashik district, a total rainfall of 559.3 mm has so far been recorded from August 1, 2021 to August 11 with nine talukas - Malegaon, Nandgaon, Chandwad, Kalwan, Baglan, Deola, Niphad, Sinnar and Yeola - recording below 10 mm rainfall in last 10 days. While the average rainfall of August month of the district is 4340.82 mm.

First 10 days of August have passed but thete has been no any significant weather activity over Maharashtra barring a few locations such as Harnai and Mahabaleshwar. Hills of Western Ghat have been receiving on and off moderate to heavy showers. However, the weather of Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra is almost dry, and only occasional isolated rain occurred over Vidarbha. Between June 1 and August 10, Konkan and Goa has received 22% surplus rain followed by Marathwada which is surplus by 14%, Madhya Maharashtra is surplus by 11% whereas Vidarbha is deficient by 12%.

Widespread showers were reported over Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur district of Maharashra in the 3rd and 4th week of July. The offshore trough and the low pressure area over Bay of Bengal which were responsible for heavy rains have weakened leading to significant decrease in rain activities.

There may not be any significant weather system developing over way of Bengal which can accentuate the monsoon surge over west Coast including Konkan and Goa. Moreover, offshore trough, which is one of the driving factors for enhanced rainfall activities over Konkan and Goa will also remain weak.

Weather will remain almost dry with isolated light rains over Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra during the next one week. There may be scattered rain over Vidarbha from August 16 onwards. Konkan and may also receive on and off rain with light to moderate intensity during the week.