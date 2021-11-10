Study on Trirashmi Caves

NASHIK: The state of Maharashtra has got a glorious group of Buddhist Caves like Ellora, Pitalkhora, Ghatkotkach, Ajanta, Shivneri, Junnar, Mumbai, Raigad and Nashik’s. The caves are being studied through the Movement of Buddhist Caves Preservation and Restoration (MBCPR). Recently, a workshop was organized by MBCPR to provide information about the history of Trirashmi Caves in Nashik. The workshop received an overwhelming response from cave researchers.

The participants in the workshop were helped to understand the history of Buddhism through the workshop. About 300 scholars from Nagpur, Parbhani, Jalna, Dhule, Mumbai, Pune, Kolhapur, Nanded, Aurangabad, Solapur, Amravati, Buldhana, Jalgaon, Satara and other cities attended the workshop. The extinct history of the caves and the encroachments on them were discussed in the workshop.

In the workshop, Gautam Kadam told the history of Nashik’s Trirashmi Buddha Caves, while Sunil Khare and Pravin Jadhav gave information about the complete sculptures of the caves number 1, 2, 3, 4, 10 and 20. Kavita Khare gave information about Cave No. 18. The reading and meaning of the inscription in Cave No 11 were explained by Vijay Kapdane while the reading and meaning of the inscription in Cave No. 18 was explained by Anand Kharat.

In the workshop, Santosh Waghmare, Sanjay Pagare, Bhagwan Pagare, Anil Bagul, Ankit Donde, Nitin Pimpaliskar, Samrat Kharat, Rahul Khare, Sachin Gaikwad, Natasha Zanke, Pratiksha Zanke, Riteish Hirole, Ravindra Adhav, Akash Khare and others worked hard for the success. A vote of thanks was proposed by Santosh Ambhore.