Students who applied for grade improvement; stuck in the limbo

NASHIK: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced online results of Class XIIth recently. Unfortunately, the students who had applied for the class improvement are stuck in limbo. As the examinations were cancelled and results were announced using the 30: 30:40 formula.

These students have missed their results. While these students have been registered by the state board for Class XIIth examinations and had also received hall tickets in March this year, the scrapping of the examination has left such students without results, unlike the other Class XIIth students. Class improvement examinations are generally for students who want to better their scores to be eligible for higher education courses. Many students take this for medical, engineering, and architecture as they need a better score to be eligible for the all-India entrance examinations.

This year, while examinations for fresh and repeater candidates were scrapped and results were announced based on students’ performance through the year, those students who have applied for class improvement have no choice but to appear for the examination.

The students are now worried to lose another academic year. Due to rising Covid-19 cases this year, most school education boards decided to scrap their SSC and HSC examinations instead of assessing students based on their performance in the current and previous academic years.