Students waiting for questionnaire set

<p><strong>NASHIK :</strong><br><br>The Savitribai Phule Pune University has been directed to provide a set of multiple choice questionnaires set (MCQ) to final year students before the examination.</p>.<p>However, with less than a month left for the exam, the students have not yet received the questionnaire set. Therefore, students are facing problem to study as the MCQ format will be new to them.<br><br>The Savitribai Phule Pune University has decided to conduct MCQ examination online and offline. The decision has been taken to get maximum number of students for examination in a short period of time.</p><p>Students are demanding that a set of question papers should be made available for practice as if they give wrong answers in MCQ, they will get low marks, which will affect the result.<br><br>The University has given this task to expert professors through faculties and study boards to prepare questionnaires. About 300 questions on one subject will be taken out.</p><p>It is understood that it will be mandatory to solve 50 questions in the exam of 50 marks, but about 60 questions will be given to the students for the exam. <br><br>For the work of examination planning, preparation of questionnaire sets, schedule, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, has set a committee appointed under the chairmanship of Dr Umrani.</p><p>It has four faculties and three to four college principals. It is learned that this committee will decide whether to give a set of questionnaire to the students and if so, when it will be available.</p>