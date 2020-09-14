Students waiting for questionnaire set
Deshdoot Times

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK :

The Savitribai Phule Pune University has been directed to provide a set of multiple choice questionnaires set (MCQ) to final year students before the examination.

