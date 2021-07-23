Students waiting for HSC result

NASHIK: Last week, the historic result of the Class Xth examination was announced. Following the result of Class Xth, students and their parents are waiting for the result of Class XII. According to the state education board, the result of Class XIIth will be announced in July. The work of preparing the results is in the final stage and the result of Class XIIth is expected in the next few days.

From the beginning of this year too, Covid-19 has affected Class Xth and XIIth examinations. The state government had decided to take the Class XIIth exam offline. The written examination for Class XIIth was to be held from April 23 to May 21. For this 1,51,683 regular students and 7,819 re-examinees had appeared from the Nashik division. However, due to the second wave of Covid-19, it was finally decided to cancel the HSC examination. Like Class Xth, the result of Class XIIth will also be based on an internal evaluation method.

For this, a formula of 40:30:30 has been fixed. The results of the students will be announced on the basis of every 30% mark of Class Xth and XIth as well as 40 marks of first session examination, practice examination, practice tests, similar assessment in the internal assessment of Class 12th. Like Class Xth, the passing percentage of Class XIIth will increase and everyone is waiting for the result.

Opportunity for correction in information

Students were given online hall tickets before the Class XIIth examination was cancelled. The Board of Education has provided opportunities for correction of a subject, medium, photo, signature, name, date of birth and other corrections in the admission card. Students are urged to submit necessary amendment proposals as the final result will be prepared as per the admission letter.

District wise number of students

District- Regular- Re-examinees

Nashik- 68,440 - 4,026

Dhule - 22,610 - 1,010

Jalgaon - 45,352- 1,918

Nandurbar-15,281- 865

Total-1,51,683- 7,819