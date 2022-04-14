Students to nurture a nursery of 5,000 plants

DEOLALI CAMP: In the past few years, planet Earth has witnessed a severe level of deforestation, thus causing great damage to the environment. Lack of enough forest cover shall put the heath of everyone at risk. To preserve forest cover for future generations, the importance of planting and preserving trees should be passed on to future generations. A healthy environment will aid in a healthy future, said Chandrakant Bharmal, Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry.

He was speaking at the launch of the ‘My Plant - My Responsibility’ initiative jointly organised by the Department of Social Forestry, Harit Parivar, Pune, Nehru Youth Center and Deolali Cantonment Board at the Cantonment Board’s Combined and Secondary School. Bharmal said that 1,500 students will nurture 5,000 plant saplings throughout the year, and Social Forestry shall plant them wherever needed.

The forestry provided soil, fertilisers, and saplings to the school students at the event. Popat Khandijod compered the program, and Pankaj Nisal proposed the vote of thanks. Teachers and students, including Devidas Bansode, Vinod Kharalia, etc, were present at the occasion. After the concluding ceremony, dignitaries planted five saplings on the school campus.

Dr Mahendra Pagare of Harit Parivar, Nominated Member Pritam Adhav, Chief Executive Officer Dr Rahul Gajbhiye, Headmaster Ramchandra Gawli, Madhuri Kulkarni, and others were present at the occasion.