Students to get HSC marksheets soon

NASHIK :

A process to sort out mark sheets of HSC examination is currently underway in the office of Nashik divisional secondary and higher secondary education board. After completion of the process in next few days, the mark sheets will be distributed to concerned colleges after instructions.

The Nashik office of the education board received marksheets on Saturday (July 25). The board will ask colleges to distribute marksheets to students after taking all necessary measures regarding Corona pandemic.

Students will get marksheets this week. A total of 1,56,789 students had appeared for the HSC examination from Nashik division. Of them, 1,39,346 students passed the examination including 10,027 students from 59 junior colleges falling in jurisdiction of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). A work to prepare bunches of marksheets in Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon districts is currently underway.

After verification of the marksheets, packets having marksheets will be handed over to concerned colleges. Accordingly, colleges will be instructed to distribute mark sheets to the students phase wise.

During distribution of mark sheets, a guidance about the measures regarding Covid-19 will be provided, informed divisional secretary of the education board Nitin Upasani.