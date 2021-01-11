Students to get admission in ITI

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: All government and private industrial training institutes (ITIs) have been allowed to admit those students who have passed the SSC supplementary examination. The Directorate of Vocational Education and Training has provided the opportunity to apply for admission. Therefore, now the students who have passed the supplementary examination of Class X and are waiting for ITI admission, will be able to fill online application by 5:00 PM today. </p><p>Admission for the August 2020 session is being done through the Central Online Admission Process under the Craftsmen Training Scheme in Government and Private Industrial Training Institutes in the state. Detailed admission information is available at http://admission.dvet.gov.in/.</p><p> It will be necessary to submit an online application for the seats available at the central level and the institution level. Students, parents and ITIs should take note of the fact that admission of those students seeking admission other than the online admission system will not be accepted under any circumstances, the Directorate of Vocational Education and Training.</p>.<p><strong>Admission Process Details</strong></p><ul><li><p>Filling the online application, correcting the application, depositing the admission application fee after filling the admission form: till Jan 11th (till 5 pm)</p></li><li><p>Merit List Release: Jan 12 (5 pm)</p></li><li><p>Determining admission at private level in industrial training institutes: By Jan 16th.</p></li></ul>