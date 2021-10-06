Students to get 50% concession in bus fare

NASHIK: Coinciding with the schools reopening from October 4, the NMC has decided to give 50 per cent concession for students in bus fare. On the backdrop of a decrease in Corona patients, schools and colleges started from Monday as per the instructions of the government. As a result, the bus service started by Nashik Municipal Corporation is also eyeing an increase in revenue.

It has been decided to start the pass service from today which had been closed for the last few days. The students will get a discount of 50 to 66 per cent on the ticket price. Similarly, up to 66 per cent concession will be available on bus tickets for passes of three months or more. Meanwhile, the second phase of the Nashik Municipal Corporation bus service has started and new buses have been started on four routes of the 12 routes.