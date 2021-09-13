Students tilt towards Pharmacy for admission

NASHIK: Students who want to pursue a career in Pharmacology course after 12th Science, there is an opportunity to get admission in the degree course in Pharmacy. Polytechnic diploma after 10th and D Pharmacy after 12th science. The diploma course and Pharmacy can be taken directly,no CET exam is required for admission to both these courses. Like last year, this year too D Pharmacy has the highest number of students and so far 14,057 students have registered for admission in Nashik division.

There are 102 colleges in Nashik division for D Pharmacy, in which 6,426 seats are available for admission. Given the growing trend of students, there will be a huge competition for admission. After the 12th science, many students are enrolled in the pharmacy course. The trend towards Pharmacology course for last two to three years

The trend of students has increased tremendously towards pharmacy. Instead of choosing traditional branches as well as other courses the pharmacy is preferred by students. After doing pharmacy, students can do business directly as well as B.Sc. Admission to the second year is directly available while doing pharmacy.

Not only this, the trend towards this field is increasing year by year as there are many employment opportunities available to the students. Corona has given great importance to the health sector, which is creating many opportunities in pharmacy. This is also benefiting the students lately.

Available seats in Nashik division

Colleges-Seats-Application received

Nashik City:102-6426-14057

Nashik District: 310-1923-4210

Admission process

September 13: Deadline to apply for admission.

September 15: Temporary merit list announced

September 16 to 18: Corrections and paperwork from the tentative merit list

September 19: Final merit list will be announced