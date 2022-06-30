Students should take advantage of ‘Earn and Learn’

NASHIK: An innovative educational scheme based on ‘Earn and Learn’ will be implemented from 2022-23 for selected meritorious and budding backward class students belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Deprived Castes and Nomadic Tribes in the rural areas of the district. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod has appealed to take advantage of this scheme.

About 20 percent Backward Classes from Zilla Parishad Cess Fund An innovative scheme to provide scholarships under the fund will also be implemented. Under this scheme, students will be paid Rs. 8,000 for the first year, Rs. 9,000 for the second year and Rs. 10,000 for the last year for each month. The selected students will be given an incentive allowance of Rs. 4,000 per month to help them meet the cost of accommodation and meals. Students will get a double benefit as a certificate from the office.

The last date for interested students to apply for this scheme is July 5, 2022. The online link https://tinyurl.com/zpnashikibba2022 has been provided by the Social Welfare Department, Zilla Parishad, Nashik.

Zilla Parishad Administrator and Chief Executive Officer Leena Bansod has appealed to the meritorious and budding backward class students in the rural areas of the district in the age group of 18 to 22 years who have just passed Class XII to take advantage of this scheme.