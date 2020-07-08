Students protest delay in MPSC recruitments

Nashik: Fed up by several months of delay in fresh recruitments for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), affected aspirants have written a letter to the chief minister, commission secretary and MLA Rohit Pawar demanding improvement in the functioning of the commission.

Eight months have been passed since the conduct of examination for recruitment to Group C posts, the MPSC however has not declared the results.

Under the umbrella group called MPSC Students’ Rights has demanded that the state government should instruct the MPSC to expedite the process so that the stalled results can be out in time.

The results of Group-C service posts have been remained stagnant for the last 8 months. Students are in confusion. A letter has been written to the chief minister, secretary of the Commission and MLA Rohit Pawar, who has been constantly taking note of the issues raised by the aspirants of the competitive examination.

"It was necessary to announce the results in two to three months after the exam, but it has been almost eight months since the test. Still no process has been started yet. Students are confused by the stalled process as also their parents who are frequently asking their children about the results.

This is making it difficult for students to plan ahead," Kiran Nimbhore, a representative of the students' group said further demanding that the results should be declared as soon as possible in the larger interest of thousands of students.