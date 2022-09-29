Students protest against road’s condition

Sarpanch Priya Gaidhani discussed with the concerned officials following the students’ protest. Gaidhani told the students that the concerned authorities have assured them that the road will be repaired soon. After several discussions, the students withdrew from the protest. Regarding the pumping station road that supplies water to the industrial estate from Palse, Sarpanch Gaidhani sent a letter to Executive Engineer Boraste and demanded immediate road repair.

The students decided to hold a protest as even after the rains halted a week before, the concerned officials didn’t initiate the repair works. Therefore, the students decided to protest against the officials and remind them of their duties.

They blocked the road for more than two hours. Sarpanch Gaidhani contacted the officials of Industrial Development Corporation and informed them about the situation, and officer Suresh Kumar Ubale assured them that the repair work will be initiated within two days. Sarpanch Priya Gaidhani, deputy Sarpanch Dilip Gaidhani, and others warned to close the pumping station and cut water supply next week if the repair work isn’t initiated immediately.

"The administration should feel shameful as the road’s condition worsened to such an extent that students needed to stage agitation. Construction of the road leading to the school has already been approved. The work will be completed within two months. The corporation should immediately start the repair work of the dilapidated road, and the small bridge washed away in floodwaters. A letter regarding the same has been submitted about twenty days ago." - Priya Gaidhani, Sarpanch, Palse