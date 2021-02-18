Students oppose the C-DAC decision of fresh entrance test

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Students have expressed strong displeasure over “decision of the Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to conduct the admission process for PG diploma courses. Students took to social media to voice their misgivings on the announcement, claiming that many of them left jobs after getting good rankings and are now in limbo.</p>.<p>C-DAC has decided to conduct a re-examination in January, citing technical difficulties. Students have expressed outrage by opposing the re-examination. C-DAC offers diploma courses for engineering graduates. Students from all over the country take the entrance test for this course. However, due to the outbreak of Corona, it was decided to conduct the entrance exam for the class of March 2021 online and in a proctored manner. The exam was to be held on January 10 and 17. </p><p>Due to technical difficulties during the examination on January 10, the examination got canceled and students were asked to appear for the examination on January 17. Even on January 17, some students faced problems. Therefore, it was announced to take the exam on 31st January. Some of the students who had difficulty in the January 31 exam again appeared for the exam on February 3. </p><p>The results of the examination were then announced. However, C-DAC has now announced the cancellation of the entire examination process, the students said. Many students have quit their jobs for C-DAC exams. Therefore, C-DAC’s decision is unjust. Corona has already delayed this exam. Course schedule is collapsed. So two-three months have been wasted. C-DAC should re-examine the concerned students who have encountered technical difficulties in the examination. It is unfair to re-examine all students, the students said.</p>