Students oppose city bus fare hike

For discussing the fare hike, a meeting of Chhatrabharati Vidyarthi Sanghatana was recently held in Government Hostel at Adgaon Naka. Sanghatana's members unanimously passed a resolution seeking free bus service for students. They opined on the difference in the fare of city buses functioning earlier on diesel and now on compressed natural gas (CNG).

Students have alleged they need to pay a double fare for the CNG buses. Nashik Municipal Corporation hasn’t listed any special provisions for students in this year’s budget. The corporation should utilise the excess funds for providing free bus service to students. Samadhan Bagul, state secretary of the Sanghatana, has warned of an agitation if the transport wing fails to produce a suitable solution for students.