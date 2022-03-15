Students' medical education will not be affected: Ukraine universities

NASHIK: Universities in Russia and Ukraine have begun contacting students who have returned home amid the ongoing war. The students are being assured restart of their medical education at the earliest. Students returning home from war-torn countries have reached India after travelling through a difficult period. These students are being given information about the semester along with online education from universities.

Students have gone to various universities in Ukraine to pursue medical education. Due to the war, the students have returned to their homes, including 20 students from Nashik. There are some other students whose information is still not available with the district administration.

State medical education minister Amit Deshmukh had assured students who have returned from war-torn Ukraine that they would not face academic losses. “We are working on alternative strategies so that they can continue to pursue their medical careers,” Deshmukh had said.

Presently, 250 students have registered on the website of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nashik. Approximately 18,000 students from India had enrolled for admission to 33 medical universities in Ukraine. Of these, at least 2000 students are from Maharashtra itself.

Contacts during wartime

Although war escalated between Russia and Ukraine on February 24, Ukraine universities allowed students to return only between February 10 and 15. During that time, online courses were started in the hostel.

"The university is still in touch with us. Students are talking to each other about the study and it is said that online classes will start today." - Riddhi Sharma, student