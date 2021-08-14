Students from reserved categories to get 80% fee refund

NASHIK: The Department of Vocational Education and Training has taken a consolation decision to reimburse the training fee to the trainees from reserved caste categories who are admitted online in government and private industrial training institutes (ITIs) across the state. This will benefit the trainees who are admitted this year. Due to the Corona crisis, many students are deprived of education due to non-payment of school-college fees.

Trainees in government and private ITIs across the state are also facing similar difficulties. Among the trainees in ITIs, the number of boys and girls from economically weaker sections is higher. Their financial condition is bad. Against this backdrop, the Department of Vocational Education and Training took the initiative to ensure that such trainees do not have to be deprived of vocational skills due to lack of money and are not burdened with fees.

It proposed to refund some of the vocational training fees. The proposal has got the nod from the cabinet. It will benefit the students from other backward classes (OBCs), Vimukt Jati, nomadic tribes, special backward classes.