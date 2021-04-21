Students far from schools; education

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: As there are no schools within a radius of three kilometers in more than three thousand settlements and villages, more than 16,000 students will be far from schools. Although the government has shown readiness to provide travel allowance, the possibility of students staying away from school due to fear of corona is being expressed. Many schools in the state were closed by the government due to low enrollment. However, despite the increase in the number of children going to school after efforts, schools have not been started. </p>.<p>According to the statistics, students from more than 3,000 settlements and villages in the state have to distant schools due to various reasons such as non-attachment of fifth or eighth classes to schools and low enrollment. The Right to Education Act requires schools to be within a maximum radius of three kilometers. However, schools are not available for students in 3,073 neighborhoods. </p><p>The number of students who have to go to such distant schools is 16, 334. Of these, 13,977 students are from rural areas, and 2,357 students are from urban areas. Many of these students will have to travel 32 kilometers to get to go to school. The government should provide means of transportation for such students or a decision will be taken regarding the payment of transport allowance. </p><p>Earlier reports have suggested that the absence of school from near home was one of the main reasons for girls’ drop out of education. Now it has added to the corona outbreak. Although schools are currently closed, plans are afoot to start regular schools from June. However, it is doubtful whether parents will be willing to travel half an hour to send their students to school even if the government pays the allowance.</p>