Students collect Ganesh idols for pollution-free river

NASHIK :



This year, the 1.5 days Ganpati Bappa bid adieu to his devotees on Sunday. On this auspicious occasion, Students' Action Committee, like every year, this year too, began drive to collect Ganesh idols from household devotees.



Thus the initiative of "Dev Dya, Devpan Ghya" was started by the students by collecting one and a half day old Ganesh idols during the domestic Ganeshotsav.



Akash Pagar, chairman of the Students' Action Committee, said that the initiative was being implemented by the Committee for the last 9 years to stop the pollution of Godavari and protect environment.



Every year river Godavari gets heavily polluted due to immersion of Plaster of Paris idols and chemical and other cosmetics works applied on the idols. In order to curb river pollution, the "Dev Dya, Devpan Ghya" initiative is being implemented for the last 9 consecutive years by the Students' Action Committee.



This is the tenth year of this initiative. Last year, thousands of Ganesh idols were handed over to the Committee by Nashikites under the initiative.



Ganesh idols that collected by the committee are duly immersed in the artificial pond in an auspicious and holy atmosphere with the help of Nashik Municipal Corporation.



In an appeal to the Ganesh devotees, students said that Nashikites in large number should participate in this initiative to protect Godavari river and environment from polluting.



Activists Vaishnavi Joshi, Rahul Makwana, Vishal Gangurde, Sagar Baviskar and others worked hard for the one and a half day Ganpati collection of the domestic Ganeshotsav.