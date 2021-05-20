Students can reappear for final exams

NASHIK: Amid the damage caused by the cyclone Tauktae in the state, the government has decided to allow final year undergraduate students to appear for final year exams again. The chance will be given to only those students who could not appear in the exams due to the cyclone. Those who could not take the exam due to lack of internet connectivity, power failure will be given the opportunity to retake the subject.

All the arrangements will be done by the respective colleges. Hence, students have been advised to contact their colleges for the new schedule. The announcement was made by Uday Samant, the Minister of Higher and Technical Education on social media. He took to Twitter to reassure students that those who have missed the exams need not worry.

Currently, all the 13 sate run universities are conducting online examinations for students. At least six people have died and 17 injured even as it has swept the coastal regions of the state. The district was also hit hard by the impact of the cyclone damaging 273 houses apart from orchards of mango and pomegranate. Peth and Surgana tehsils were the worst hit.