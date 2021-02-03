Students, BJP youth wing stage sit-in at ST office

Nashik : BJP youth wing and students have staged a sit-in agitation at MSRTC’s divisional office here demanding resumption of bus services in Satpur division and opening of bus pass centre for the convenience of students.

The party workers and students submitted a memoradum to Divisional Transport Officer Vrushali Bhosale in the absence of Divisional Controller Nitin Maind. The agitators demanded restart of bus services in areas of Shivajinagar, Gangapur, Dhruvnagar, Shramiknagar, Ashoknagar and Satpur Colony in Satpur Division for the convenience of students in the vicinity.

Under the leadership of BJP Yuva Morcha city vice president Amol Patil, the agitators also demanded to start a bus pass center at Shivajinagar. After the Corona period, schools and colleges were reopened as per the rules laid down by the government. However, bus service from the given localities remained neglected thus causing huge inconvenience to thousands of students.

As the parents of the students have to bear the financial burden, the students from the area made a plea to Nashik BJP Yuva Morcha city vice president Amol Patil. Under his leadership, the pupils along with school and college students tabled their demands at the MSRTC divisional office in the morning.

In the absence of Divisional Controller Nitin Maind, the delegation submitted a memorandum to Divisional Transport Officer Vrushali Bhosale to resume bus services in the areas immediately and also to start a bus pass center at Shivajinagar.

The students staged a sit-in agitation in the office demanding written assurance to resume the bus service in the city. Finally, as per the order from Divisional Controller Nitin Maind, Divisional Transport Officer Bhosale gave an assurance letter to the agitating students to resume bus service and open a bus pass center at the earliest.