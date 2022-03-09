Student duped in name of foreign education

NASHIK: A case has been registered at Gangapur Police Station against a woman of an education consultant academy for duping a student of lakhs in the name of sending him for a hotel management course abroad.

According to the information received from the police, as per the complaint of Narayan Dagu Shinde (47, resident of Makhmalabad Road), from September 2020, his son Pritesh was planning to shift to France or Italy for a hotel management course.

Ragini Prafulla Somthankar, the suspect, working at English Learning Academy and Study Abroad Consistency, asked Pritesh to transfer around Rs 2,80,000 in the name of admission, visa, scholarship, and other formalities.

However, Somthankar did not process the admission and denied the refund to the student. As per the complaint, she also threatened Pritesh by appointing security guards at the office. Even after a year of continuous follow-ups by Shinde, the suspect refused to refund the money. Shinde family suffered a financial loss, and Pritesh suffered in his educational career due to the fraud.

To fight the consultancy, Shinde lodged a complaint with the police. However, the police didn’t consider his complaint. Therefore, Shinde appealed to the court and Adv. Rahul Patil presented the case on behalf of the Shinde family. Finally, a case was registered at the Gangapur Police Station.